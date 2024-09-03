CASH FOR WORK PROGRAM LAUNCHED IN ZAMBEZI DISTRICT: KEY STAKEHOLDERS ORIENTED



Zambezi Town Council successfully launched an emergency funding initiative, dubbed “Cash for Work,” on Wednesday 28th August,2024 at Zambezi Boarding Secondary School.



The launch follows the recent allocation of K2 billion by the Zambian Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in response to the unprecedented drought crisis experienced during the 2023-24 farming season.



Zambezi is among the 87 identified drought-affected districts set to benefit from the program.



The Cash for Work (CFW) program is a Government initiative designed to provide temporary income-generating opportunities for vulnerable individuals in exchange for cash wages and stimulate economic activity at the local level.



In Zambezi district, about 693 beneficiaries will undertake various community-based projects such as clearing debris in drainages, cabbage collection, maintenance of roads and rehabilitation of community bridges among others, earning a monthly stipend of K600 each after working for 10 days.



Speaking at the Launch, the District Commissioner Mr. Simeon Machayi who graced the event, commended the New Dawn Government for its swift action aimed at addressing poverty levels in drought-stricken communities.



In his speech, Mr. Machayi reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of its citizens. He highlighted the implementation of various initiatives, including Cash for Work program, designed to support individuals facing challenges such as droughts and other social hardships.



“Whenever there is a disaster in the country, the Government’s work is to find means and ways on how to save the people and this is one of the initiatives brought to you…….” DC says.



His Worship Hon. George Njolomba, the Council Chairperson who was also in attendance, urged stakeholders involved in the beneficiary identification and screening process to ensure transparency.



Meanwhile, Honorable Vumango Musumali, the MP for Zambezi West constituency, warned against the abuse of Government resources meant for vulnerable citizens by individuals in charge of the implementation process.



The local authority oriented various key stakeholders, including ward councilors, Ward Development Committee (WDC) members, Community Welfare Assistance committee (CWAC) members and the Satellite Disaster Management committee (SDMC) members on the program’s operational guidelines.



Issued by:

Ronald Muyanga (Mr.)

Assistant Public Relations Officer

Zambezi Town Council

www.zambezicouncil.gov.zm