CASH THEFT AT SIMON MWANSA KAPWEPWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT



Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola has recorded a theft of K57,250.00 and $1,185 US dollars belonging to Kenyan Airways.



According to reports, a cash-in-transit driver, identified as Moses Moya, stole the money on July 15, 2024, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours.



The driver, who was transporting the cash in a Toyota Axio (BLB 6983), abandoned the vehicle near Paul McKinner in Twapia township.



Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba said the incident was reported by Bwalya Emmanuel, a 35-year-old teller for Kenyan Airways, who had been tasked with transferring the cash from Reekays Mall to Zanaco Ndola West.

Mr Mweemba said Bwalya, a resident of Pamodzi township, Ndola, had collected the money with the driver and proceeded to Zanaco West to have it banked.



“However, due to a large crowd at the bank, he decided to take the money to the airport to collect another amount from Ethiopian Airline. When he returned to where he had left the vehicle, it was missing, and the driver was nowhere to be found,” he said.



The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and a docket has been opened under OB No. 4310/24.



The vehicle has been recovered, and Emmanuel has been detained to assist with investigations.



The police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Investigations are ongoing.