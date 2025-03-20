Cassie responds to Kanye West’s post defending Diddy

Singer and songwriter Cassie has subtly responded to Kanye West’s recent social media posts defending music mogul Diddy amid ongoing abuse allegations, signaling that the rapper should stay out of the situation.

Cassie reshared an Instagram post from rapper Playboi Carti, who had previously reacted to Kanye’s controversial remarks by telling Ye to “STFU” (shut the f*** up). Cassie did not add any commentary of her own, but her resharing of Carti’s message suggests her full support for the sentiment.

Cassie responds to Kanye West

Kanye’s public defense of Diddy, who has been facing serious abuse allegations, has drawn significant attention. In one of his recent posts, Ye controversially claimed that both he and Playboi Carti “beat women” but are not as widely hated as Diddy. This comment sparked Playboi Carti’s direct response, urging Kanye to stay silent.

Cassie’s connection to the controversy dates back to 2016 when Diddy was captured on video allegedly hitting her in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles, a video that CNN later revealed in 2024. The footage reignited discussions about Diddy’s history of abuse, leading to further public scrutiny.

Recently, Kanye has also been showing significant public support for Diddy, including sharing phone call clips between the two while Diddy is incarcerated at the MDC Brooklyn federal detention center. However, Kanye’s actions could be leading to personal consequences, particularly in his ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Sources suggest that Kim is considering seeking a judge’s intervention to strip Kanye of joint legal custody of their daughter, North, after Kanye’s latest song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” included their daughter’s voice—violating a previous agreement that the song would not feature North.

Amid the public fallout, Cassie’s response seems to reflect a desire to distance herself from the drama and send a clear message to Kanye: some issues are better left unsaid.