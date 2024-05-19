Cassie’s husband speaks out after a video shows Diddy physically assaulting Cassie

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, is speaking out after a video of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend surfaced online.

“I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals,” Fine, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 17. “To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233.”

The model proceeded to share a “letter to women and children” he wrote “awhile back, but the words ring true not just today but everyday.

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect these people aren’t men,” the letter stated. “As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

Before marrying Fine, Cassie dated Diddy, 54, on and off for 11 years. In November 2023, she settled a lawsuit that accused her ex-boyfriend of sexual assault and abuse. At the time, Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said that the settlement did not indicate that Diddy was guilty.

Diddy and Cassie’s relationship was put back in the spotlight on Friday when CNN released security footage from 2016 that reportedly shows the music mogul grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking his then-girlfriend.