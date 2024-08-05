Cassper Nyovest Announces Shift To Cleaner Lyrics In New Music, Embraces Religious Faith

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has said he will not be swearing as much as he used to in his new music, as he seeks to align his brand of rap music with his religious beliefs.

Nyovest, one of Mzansi’s most popular and successful artist over the past decade, has turned to God recently, claiming that he was seeking to get over demons in his past.

Announcing the release of his single Kutsa on Friday, Nyovest took to his timeline to tell his followers how his music had undergone a transformation recently.

Also read: Vybz Kartel In Bad Shape! World Boss Battling Graves’ Disease

“I just dropped something. Basically I’m back. More music is coming. The content has changed a bit. We’re not swearing too much. I’m basically dropping music again, trying to figure it out and find my feet.”

Nyovest highlighted how peaceful his life had been ever since he decided to turn to become a devout Christian.

“My Lord and saviour Jesus Christ has been keeping me safe and sound. I have been experiencing peace and more peace abundantly. Life and more life abundantly.

“I have grown to understand that it’s not about how well I’m performing as a Christian but about how well He lived,” he captioned one post.

In an interview on L-Tido’s podcast, Cassper said he had made a few gospel tracks, as he continued to tread on a religious path.

“My catalogue is my catalogue. I’ll definitely perform the music that where I’m from, that’s who I used to be, so I’m not better than anybody but I’m trying to make positive music going forth,” he said.

“I’m making gospel music, trying to find a way to have my stamp on it. That’s what I enjoy right now.”