Cassper Nyovest’s ex reveals he cheated while their son received cancer treatment

SOUTH AFRICA – Cassper Nyovest’s ex, Thobeka Majozi, has revealed that she ended things with the rapper because he was cheating on her while their infant son was receiving treatment for cancer.

Nyovest, who is now married to Pulane Mojaki, the woman he allegedly cheated with, has in the past alluded to the fact that he had hurt Majozi, leading to their separation.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Majozi revealed how her relationship with Nyovest turned sour.

“At 8 months my son was diagnosed with cancer. An entire different world. I always stood on protection and privacy. Trying to maintain “the world” and my world was a marathon on its own.

“I lived in an oncology hospital for 2 years with my son as he underwent chemotherapy and life threatening surgeries,” she revealed.

Without mentioning names, Majozi continued to share that during this time, her partner had cheated on her.

“In the depth of fighting cancer. I was hit with a curve ball of infidelity. The woman knew me, my son’s condition and made no mistake with flaunting their relationship.

“After finding out, he ended it with her and tried to make amends with me. I couldn’t trust someone who can hurt me at my lowest or allow another woman to disrespect his woman.

“Considering everything we had been through, it was more of the timing than the infidelity. He later married her,” she spilled.

Amid such a personal crisis, Majozi said she had turned to God.

“I gave my life to Jesus. I entered the era of isolation. He placed me in His secret place. He worked my character, renewed my mind and restored my heart.

“I’m fully in my Jesus girl era, walking in love and forgiveness. Most days are better than others. Yet peace remains. I’m yet to see what God has for me. More reason to celebrate life, today my son is cancer free and it’s all glory to God,” she ended.

After years of speculation about the relationship between rapper Nyovest and Majozi, the rapper earlier this year finally confirmed the rumours of their break-up.

In a sit-down with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, the Siyathandana hit maker revealed that his promiscuity ended their relationship two years ago.

“I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up. I’ve been single for two years, by the way. We broke up because I hurt her. And then I just carried on living this life.

“She got saved, which is so beautiful, but then it became more hectic, because now she is looking at me like: ‘This is the father of my child?’” he said.

“I was messing up. I did not have a female friend that I would just keep as a friend. Even in my mind, even if nothing happened. I was bad. I was really bad, and I didn’t realise how wrong it was.”