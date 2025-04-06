Cassper says son Khotso is ‘Growing Without Him’



Cassper Nyovest recently sparked a wave of conversation on social media after making claims about his son, Khotso, in Ricky Rick’s song “Emotions” which he is featured.





In the track, the rapper hints that his son is growing up without him, a statement that has since drawn significant attention from South African audiences.



This comes on the heels of allegations made by Khotso’s mother, Thobeka Majozi, in 2024, in which she accused Cassper of infidelity during their son’s cancer battle.





Majozi had expressed her frustration at being left to navigate the challenging situation alone, while Cassper later admitted to his mistakes and issued a public apology.





Despite the rapper’s acknowledgment of past failings, many in Mzansi have expressed skepticism about his recent claim. Social media users have noted that while Cassper suggests he has been absent from his son’s life, he has not explicitly stated that Majozi has prevented him from seeing Khotso.





Some critics argue that Cassper is shifting the blame for his lack of involvement, rather than fully owning up to his responsibilities.





Posts on X have seen users advising the rapper to resolve the issue through legal channels, with comments like “Go to court, don’t bore us,” urging him to take action rather than airing his grievances publicly.