CASTRATE DEFILERS AND ARREST FAMILY MEMBERS WHO NEGOTIATE FOR DEFILEMENT CASES TO SETTLED OUTSIDE COURT – SUSAN TEMBO





25/03/2025



Lusaka — Speaking during a press briefing held at the UPND secretariat, yesterday. UPND National Youth trustee Susan Tembo,urged government to work closely with counseling institutions such as the Psychology Association of Zambia (PAZ) and the Counseling Association of Zambia (CAZ) in safeguarding the mental wellbeing of sexual abuse victims.





Tembo stressed that these institutions are critical in providing professional support to victims and should not be ignored.



She further called on the government to engage with traditional healers, amid allegations that some are fueling sexual abuse by advising people to sleep with minors in search of wealth.





“Traditional healers found wanting should also be brought to book,” she emphasized.



Tembo also called for stiffer punishment against parents who negotiate sexual abuse cases outside court in a bid to protect offenders.





In a bold suggestion, she proposed that the government consider introducing chemical castration for sexual offenders.



“If possible, introduce chemical castration so that we instantly get away with the biological aspect and remain with the social aspect,” she said.





Tembo stressed that only through strong partnerships, tougher laws, and decisive action can the country effectively combat sexual abuse and protect its citizens.