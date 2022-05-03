CATHOLIC BISHOP OF LUSAKA’S WORDS ARE INJURY TO MAJORITY ZAMBIANS.

The words been preached are misleading the church and the people of Zambia, Bishop Banda must understand that the new dawn government accept criticism and counsel from the church but the church must be responsible in the way they criticise the government.

For me as Catholic I find Bishop Banda’s utterances very disappointing because the Catholic church is known for speaking for the poor and justice but we know Alick Banda is the man that never liked President Hakainde Hichilema so he can not believe that UPND is in power this is the man who was given a lot of money by the previous

government we know he loves money.

In the Catholic faith when someone confesses or apologizes for the wrongs they have done they must be forgiven this is what honourable Gary nkombo did, as Catholic I find it very surprising that the bishop of lusaka Alick Banda is abusing the puppet ,a lot of things has been clarified by the government that

they will be no US military base in Zambia so as youths on the copperberlt we wish to tell Bishop Banda he must accept that the government has changed and he must move on.

Issued by//

LAZARUS SICHAMBA

UPND COPPERBELT YOUTH SPOKESPERSON.