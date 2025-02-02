CATHOLIC BISHOPS OF ZAMBIA VISIT ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU

BISHOPS OF ZAMBIA VISIT ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU



In a gesture of respect and fraternity, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), led by its president, Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, paid a courtesy call on Emeritus Archbishop of Lusaka, Telesphore Mpundu, yesterday afternoon.





The visit followed the successful launch of the debt cancellation campaign at Kapingila House in Lusaka, emphasizing on transparency and accountability to ensure that any future relief leads to long-term economic stability.



The bishops had just concluded their first Plenary Meeting for 2025, which commenced on Tuesday, January 28. Their engagement underscored the Church’s ongoing commitment to social justice, unity, and advocacy for economic relief, reinforcing its role as a voice for the voiceless in Zambia.



