Catholic priest arrested for shooting teenage boy d3ad over knockout during New Year mass

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Enyinnaya, has been arrested in Imo State for allegedly shooting a teenage boy d3ad after he threw knockouts inside the church.

The incident happened during the New Year Mass held on January 1, 2025, at St. Columbus Catholic Church in Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

A resident claimed that the priest, in a bid to disperse a group of boys setting off knockouts within the church, fired some shots in the air.

“The gun hooked up and while trying to check the firearm, it accidentally discharged and hit one of the boys,” the resident claimed.

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, with residents expressing outrage and demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the facts behind the unfortunate event.

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to LIB, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

“We have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident. Further development on the case will be communicated in due course, please,” the PPRO stated.