Catholic Priest Fr. SALANGETA Misrepresents HH during Mass

LUSAKA – Sentiments that people from Chawama and Jack compounds do not know about graphs and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) attributed to Father Anthony Kapambwe Salangeta of Regina Pacis Parish of Chawama Catholic Church have angered the Clergy.

During a Mass Service held on Sunday, 21st May 2023, Fr Salangeta made mockery of President Hichilema’s presentation of graphs illustrating the New Dawn’s performance during a Press Briefing on 19th May 2023.



The priest should have realised that the free education being offered by the New Dawn administration and the bursaries offered to vulnerable citizens is a form of empowerment that is meant to free people from the york of poverty that has held them captive for years.

Reacting to those unfortunate words, Christ Riches Church General Overseer, Rev William Njombo told Falcon News this morning that Fr Salangeta’s sentiments were misplaced an indictment on the church.



President Hichilema argued during a Press Briefing that the graphs depicted a clear picture of the performance of the economy and how it affected the people since Independence through all successful governments.



Graphs projected how Zambia transformed from an economy that was growing at minus 2.5 per annum to positive 3 following the UPND’s ascendancy to Government.



Rev Njombo said it was regrettable that a member of the Clergy whose main stay is Tithe and Offering could find delight in talking about poverty to an otherwise least privileged populace.



He said instead of acting like an opposition political figure, Fr Salageta should have sought audience with the Head of State, adding that, unlike misleading the members of the public, the clergy needed to stick to their role of offering spiritual guidance to political leaders.

