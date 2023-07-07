CATHOLIC PRIEST HAILS HH FOR FIRING CHILUNDIKA: “They’re reaping Luapula Province for selfish gain”
By Ulande Nkomesha
MANSA Catholic Diocese Bishop Patrick Chisanga says the firing and arrest of Luapula Minister Derricky Chilundika over his alleged involvement in the illegal mining of Sugilite is a good sign.
On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema fired Chilundika and police later arrested him for allegedly mining 23 tonnes of Sugilite Mineral Ore in Chembe District without a licence.
And on Tuesday, police i…
Let us put a firm stop to thieving leaders. We must learn to respect public property.
Weldone Mr. President and if there are any more thieves lurking in your cabinet, please get rid of them before they polute others.