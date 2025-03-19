CBU STUDENT WINS K100,000 AND PRESTIGIOUS PRESIDENTIAL AWARD AT THE YOUTH INDABA

Copperbelt University (CBU) has emerged victorious in the recently held youth indaba, an event that brought together young voices from across the nation, sparking rich conversations about the role of youth in shaping national progress, leadership, and cutting-edge solutions for the future.

A major highlight of the event was the remarkable achievement of Gabriel Tembo, a Chemical Engineering student of the university, who won the prestigious Presidential Award and K100,000 for his innovative Agri-tech solution, ‘METAMORPHOSIS FRESH FIELDS’ a project, designed to enhance food production efficiency through modern technology.

In addition to Gabriel’s win, the CBU Debate Society showcased critical thinking and persuasive argumentation in a debate on youth involvement in national governance. Their exceptional performance highlighted CBU’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and civic engagement.

The CBU team played a pivotal role in shaping discussions at the event. Their insightful contributions reinforced CBU’s reputation as a breeding ground for innovation and leadership.

Congratulations to Gabriel Tembo, the CBU Debate Society, and the entire CBU team for their remarkable achievements at the Youth Indaba! We are proud of you!

(Source: Copperbelt University)