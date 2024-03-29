CBU UNIONISED LECTURERS AND STAFF CALL OFF STRIKE

Unionised lecturers and staff at the Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe City have called-off their 5 Days strike that disrupted the institution’s academic activities.

The lecturers and staff had last week downed tools in protest of Management’s offer to award a salary increment of K550 across the board.

And in interview with ZNBC News, Copperbelt University and Allied Workers Union (CUSAW) President MAURICE MUNDIA confirmed that academics staff at the learning institution have resumed teaching.

He said the move was arrived at after a meeting with the University Council and management, which also called for resumption of negotiations.

Dr. MUNDIA explained that the meeting resolved that the unions should be provided with documentation indicating the university’s financial position, budgets, and other pertinent information as they start fresh negotiations.

ZNBC