CCC pins hopes on SADC to resolve Mnangagwa’s election victory

The upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit in Harare is seen by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as a crucial opportunity to address the disputed outcome of Zimbabwe’s August 2023 presidential elections. The CCC claims that the election, which resulted in a narrow victory for President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF, was marred by fraud, with former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa alleging the process was rigged.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi expressed hope that SADC’s intervention could resolve the political stalemate and restore legitimacy to the Zimbabwean government, which the CCC views as illegitimate. Mkwananzi urged SADC to prioritize the election dispute on its agenda and facilitate dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa to reach a political settlement.

The CCC also criticized the ruling regime for allegedly capturing independent bodies and unlawfully recalling elected parliamentary and local government representatives, which they claim has further undermined the legitimacy of the current government.

In response, Sengezo Tshabangu, a key figure in Zimbabwean politics, stated that SADC is unlikely to address the election issue directly, as its agenda is set by the organization itself and not meant to override domestic court decisions. Tshabangu emphasized his focus on improving parliamentary effectiveness rather than commenting on the actions of other political parties.

