CCMG CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY AND INCLUSIVITY IN THE APPOINTMENT OF ECZ COMMISSIONERS

By Patricia Male

The Christian Churches Monitoring Group –CCMG-is calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to enhance transparency and inclusivity of the appointment of commissioners at the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ-.

CCMG Steering Committee Chairperson Bishop Andrew Mwanda says this is because ECZ commissioners perform key roles in providing oversight in the daily affairs of the commission and in discussing and deciding on policy related matters.

Bishop Mwanda states that in support of the ECZ’s mission to effectively manage the electoral process to deliver credible elections, and in the interest of advancing the principles of transparency, accountability and inclusivity, CCMG calls on president Hichilema to pro-actively adopt procedures for filling the vacant commissioner posts, given that the current legal framework provides the president broad authority in the appointment of commissioners.

He says this should include short-listing and selection criteria that values independence and non-partisanship, competence and integrity, open advertising of recruitment for commissioners to encourage diverse candidates and the provision for the public to nominate candidates among others.

PHOENIX NEWS