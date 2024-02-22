CCMG URGES ECZ TO UNVEIL 2026 ELECTION ROADMAP

The Christian Churches Monitoring Group has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ to release its road map and calendar for key electoral activities as the 2026 elections draw nearer.

C-C-M-G Steering Committee Chairperson, Andrew Mwenda says E-C-Z’s engagement and transparency is important for stakeholders to plan their interventions, and for the public to participate in electoral activities.

Bishop Mwenda is calling for regularly stakeholders’ engagement on the broader electoral process calendar to discuss electoral activities such as electoral reforms, boundary delimitation, voter registration, procurement and planning ahead of the 2026 general election.

Meanwhile Bishop Mwenda has urged the commission to expedite the construction and installation of ramps in the remaining continuous voter registration centres currently operational to enhance access for persons with disabilities.

5FM-NEWS