CCPC FINES AIRTEL MONEY AND OTHERS

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has fined Airtel Money and Farm Depot three percent of their respective annual turnovers for engaging in anti-competitive business practices.

CCPC public relations officer, Rainford Mutabi explained that the two companies were fined during the 59th Board of Commissioners meeting on the adjudication of cases held in December.

He says according to CCPC’s investigations, it was established that Airtel Money had engaged in discriminatory conduct by charging different fees to players in the betting and gaming markets.

And Mutabi says the Commission has also fined Farm Depot 3 percent of its annual turnover for engaging in a restrictive business practice of tying the purchase of Day-Old Chicks (DOCs) to buying chicken feed.

He says investigations by the CCPC reveal that Farm Depot was imposing on its customers the condition of purchasing DOCs with either zamfeed, master farmer, nutri feeds or

novatek chicken feed.