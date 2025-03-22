CCZ DEMANDS SWIFT ACTION AGAINST CHILD ABUSE



The Council of Churches in Zambia -CCZ- is calling on government to take immediate and severe action against perpetrators of child abuse, including considering life sentences without parole.





This urgent appeal comes amidst a disturbing rise in child abuse cases in the country.



CCZ General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya says the recent surge in child abuse cases is a stark reminder of the need for stronger child protection policies and laws.





Father Chikoya says CCZ is therefore advocating for life sentences without parole for perpetrators, emphasizing the need for swift justice to protect vulnerable children.





He adds that in addition to government action, CCZ is also calling on communities to play a vital role in preventing child abuse, such as reporting suspected cases, providing support to victims, and promoting a culture of zero tolerance for child abuse.





Father Chikoya says CCZ further calls on the church and religious leaders to actively engage in child protection advocacy and to refrain from misapplying biblical texts to shield abusers from accountability.



PN