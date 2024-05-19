CCZ WELCOMES GOVERNMENT APOLOGY TO THE CATHOLICS

Council of Churches in Zambia –CCZ- General Secretary EMMANUEL CHIKOYA has welcomed the apology rendered by Government to the Catholic Church on the conduct of the Police officer in Kabwe.

Father CHIKOYA says the Police officer’s conduct of attempting to stop the meeting between former President EDGAR LUNGU and Bishop CLEMENT MULENGA of Kabwe Diocese was unacceptable.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka today, Fr. CHIKOYA also emphasized the importance of peace, harmony, and love in the country.

And Governance expert and Human Rights Advocate WESLEY MIYANDA has urged those supporting the former President to do so in a sober manner.

ZNBC