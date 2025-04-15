CDF: A GAME CHANGER FOR ZAMBIA BECAUSE IT’S SLOWLY CHANGING LIVES – CHIFOKOLO



April 15, 2025



Lusaka- The UPND media team member Kelvin Tabula Chifokolo has hailed the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as a transformative initiative improving lives across Zambia, describing it as a “game changer” for the nation.



Speaking on One Love Radio’s developmental program, *Neighborhood*, this morning, Mr. Chifokolo emphasized the visible impact of CDF projects. “The CDF is for all Zambians, and its impact is undeniable,” he said.



Mr. Chifokolo added, “We can also attest that CDF is changing lives because everywhere we go, we’re seeing the government commissioning CDF projects, and it’s improving lives.”



In response to some callers, Mr. Chifokolo addressed concerns about contract allocation by dismissing claims of favoritism toward UPND members, stressing that contracts are awarded based on qualifications and competency. He urged citizens not to exploit party affiliations but to focus on delivering quality work.



“The president’s stance is clear: CDF benefits all Zambians, akin to free education and cash-for-work programs,” he emphasized.



Mr. Chifokolo also highlighted the importance of citizen involvement in monitoring CDF projects. He called on Zambians to ensure transparency in pricing, timely delivery, and adherence to quality standards. “It is every citizen’s duty to oversee these projects for the collective good,” he added.



On the loan component of CDF, Chifokolo appealed to borrowers to repay their loans responsibly, enabling others to benefit. He underscored the need for factual judgment of CDF projects, reiterating that the initiative remains a “game changer.”



Comparing past and present administrations, Mr. Chifokolo noted tangible improvements under the UPND government, including enhanced health services, schools, and infrastructure in remote areas.



Mr. Chifokolo has since called on all UPND members to counter misinformation and celebrate the progress being made nationwide by speaking out.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM