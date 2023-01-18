CDF AT WORK AS PF LAWMAKER APPLAUDS NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

PHOTO FOCUS

PF Kalulushi Member of Parliament



Honourable Kampamba Mulenga happily receives desks under 2022 CDF for her constituency.



The area Member of Parliament Honourable thanked the New Dawn Government under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for delivering on his promise of not allowing children to sit on the floor by the end of 2023.



The New Dawn Government under the able leadership of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has vowed to ensure equal access to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as the matter is non-political.