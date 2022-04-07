CDF BATTLE LOOMS IN KABWATA CONSTITUENCY AS KAMWALA WARD COUNCILLOR ‘MISSES’ 2021 ALLOCATION

Kamwala ward councillor Simataa is, on behalf of the people of Kamwala, seeking the immediate removal of Kabwata constituency CDF chairperson Fatima Nkuwa for excluding his ward from benefitting from the 2021 CDF allocation.

Documents shared with smart eagles show that Kamwala is the only ward in Kabwata who’s submitted project proposals are not appearing on the list approved by the Local Government Ministry and forwarded to Lusaka City Council for implementation.

Simataa is slated to petition the Kabwata MP and Minister of Local Government Hon. Garry Nkombo tomorrow for the removal of Fatima Nkuwa, stating that she is Ms Fatima’s actions amount to criminal negligence, as she has no clue about her role.

“She has no authority to exclude Kamwala and/or override the submissions of the ward development committee for any reason, unless with my express permission, but that’s what she did anyway, and has so deprived the people of Kamwala K1.6m and she won’t be the one to explain it to the men, women and youths of Kamwala who’ve missed out on this allocation” said Simataa.