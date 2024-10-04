CDF increase means nothing to Zambians – Kafwaya … they have no say in its use

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Lunte member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says the increment in the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) means nothing for the people of Zambia because they have no power to decide what the money should be used for.

During a budget presentation to the National Assembly on Friday, Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane announced that government would increase the 2025 CDF allocation to K36.1 million Kwacha per constituency, from K30.8 million in 2024.

Speaking in interview with Daily Revelation, Kafwaya stated that CDF should be utilised by the application of people through the Ward Development Committee (WDC).

"When the minister was pronouncing that increment he already said about millions of that will go towards feeder roads, so he has already told the people in constituencies what the money is going to be used for. So how do you go