CDF is a game changer – PF MP … says party leadership is in confused mode

Kantanshi member of parliament Anthony Mumba has said that the increased Constituency Development Fund under the UPND administration is a game changer.

And Mumba has said said that the current Patriot Front leadership is in a confused mode, saying this is the more reason why they are failing to convene a Constitutional Conference.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mumba explained that the increased Constituency Development Fund has proved to be transforming people’s lives in communities.

The Kantanshi lawmaker said that, if well executed, the Constituency Development Fund has the potential to change and improve the lives of people in Constituencies.

He said it is for this reason why he wants to concentrate on fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Kantanshi Constituency; as opposed to talking about the Patriot Front… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/cdf-is-a-game-changer-pf-mp-says-party-leadership-is-in-confused-mode/