CDF Is Changing Lives- Chief Mpezeni

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says the disbursement of Constituency Development Fund -CDF- loans and grants to constituencies will transform lives of the people across the country.

Chief MPEZENI has since appealed to Zambians to give the government chance to implement its ambitious developmental agenda.

He was speaking during the disbursement of over Five million-kwacha CDF loans and grants in Luangeni constituency.

And Luangeni Member of Parliament MOSES MOYO appealed to the beneficiaries of the CDF loans and grants not to abuse the funds.

Mr. MOYO, who is also Second Deputy of the National Assembly, says traditional leaders in the area will not side with their subjects who engage in bad vices such as corruption or abuse of funds.

During the same event a CDF monitoring vehicle and over 1-thousand desks were handed over.