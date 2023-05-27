CDF MONITORING VEHICLE ROLLS INTO CHIKANKATA CONSTITUENCY

Following the handover of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) vehicles by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) through the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, Chikankanta Constituency has officially held a mini ceremony to mark the official receipt of the Vehicle and authorized it for operations in the district.

The event was graced by the area Member of Parliament Honourable Jacqueline Sabao, CDF Chairperson Edwin Kasamu, Council Secretary Brian Mazuba, Council management, Councillors and a selection of a few Ward Development Committees.

In the 2022 National Budget, CDF saw an unprecedented increase in the size of funding and scope of its mandate from K1.6 Million to K25.7 Million and For the year 2023, CDF was increased from K25.7 to K28.3 million per constituency while being expanded to include additional components such as youth and women empowerment programs as well as secondary school bursaries.

(C) THE FALCON