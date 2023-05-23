CDF NOT A SCAM, CHIPANGALI DC

Chipangali District Commissioner Paul Sakala says government is aware that some people are describing the Constituency Development Fund CDF as a scam.

Mr. Sakala has however stated that the publicly handing over of CDF loans to successful applicants in Chipangali is a true testimony that the fund is real and practical.

He added that government is committed to transforming the lives of the people through the CDF hence the need to take it seriously.

The District Commissioner said this yesterday in Chipangali during the handing over of the CDF loan cheque.

St. Margret Secondary School Headteacher Sister Angela Mwale has commended government for promoting girl child education through CDF bursaries disclosing that about 26 pupils are being sponsored by the CDF at the school.

She added that girl child education is key to improving the standard of living at the family level and the foundation for the country’s economic and social development.

Sister Mwale has however called on government to expedite the rehabilitation of the blown off ablution blocks at the school.

Meanwhile, Chief Mnukwa of the Ngoni people says there is need for all government departments to work together, if the CDF implementation is to thrive.

The traditional leader further stated that the success of the government depends on the proper implementation of its policies.

Breeze FM