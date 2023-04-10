CDF PROJECTS CHEER ITEZHI TEZHI MP

ITEZHI Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has taken pride in the projects his constituency has embark on using the Constituency Development Fund – CDF from 2021 to date.

The Lawmaker lists 22 projects completed within the period between, which range in scope from drilling of boreholes to construction of classroom blocks and health center facilities among others.

Mutinta said that steps have already been taken, pending funding & approval procedures to be finalized regarding the 2023 CDF.

He is proud to note that 2023 Skills Bursary Applicants increased from 69 to 546, adding that 246 names were reviewed and submitted to the province for final approval.

Regardless, Mutinta says there was still need for continuous sensitization of communities on radio on how to apply for viable projects.

He says there is also need for continued monitoring of groups and check how the grants are working.