CDF PROJECTS TRANSFORMS LIVES IN SIOMA DISTRICT



Hon. Mandandi Kaliye, the Member of Parliament for Sioma Constituency in Sioma District is focused on projects that uplifts the lives of people in Sioma District, with a focus on addressing long – standing issues that have been faced by communities.



In quest to foster change in the lives of people, Hon. Kaliye led a project monitoring team of officials from the Sioma Town Council and the CDFC Chairperson for a spot check exercise on various transformative community based projects, such as:

– First – ever solar powered water reticulation system in Mutomena central. Which is an historical milestone achieved in the area



-A rural health post at Sipangule in Mutomena Ward.



– 1×3 classroom blocks and staff houses in Sikabenga and Mbume wards respectfully.



The Member of Parliament thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to provide resources that have made these projects a reality.



One representative of the communities in Mutomena expressed her appreciation for the solar powered water reticulation system and emphasized how the project has addressed a critical challenge in the community.



All these developments are a true testimony of commitment by Leadership and collaborative efforts to uplifts the lives of the people.



