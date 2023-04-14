CDF TO COVER NURSING EDUCATION BURSARIES

GOVERNMENT has announced that nursing education will now be covered under the bursary component of the Constituency Development Fund – CDF.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo disclosed this in Mazabuka, during the handover of a dummy cheque to beneficiaries of loans under the CDF.

He says government has included nursing education under the CDF bursaries in order accommodate youths wishing to study the course.

He says government has listened to the cries of youths who did not go for Skills Training.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka Central Constituency United Party for National Development – UPND Chairperson Skinner Pasi welcomed government’s decision to include Nursing Education under CDF bursaries.

He says the move will give vulnerable youths access to education.