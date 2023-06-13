CDF To Double From K28 Million To K56 Million In 2024

By Zambian Business Times

The World bank under the Zambia Devolution Support Project will fund the Zambia government to double the Constituency Development Fund – CDF allocation from the current K28 million (about $1.5 million) per annum to about K56 million (about $3 million) per annum from 2024.

According to the World Bank Zambia Devolution Support Program document made available to the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, the funds International Development Association – IDA has proposed to give the Zambian government a loan of $210 million to support the devolution Programe from 2023 to 2026.

The World bank in supporting the Zambia Devolution Implementation Plan – DIP noted that Zambia has high reliance on the copper mining sector and follows a path of extractive based growth.

“Zambia has a large rural – urban economic divide with high territorial inequities. Zambia though stable is characterized by weak governance, weak institution and limited accountabilities that has resulted in distorted policies and public resource allocation”.

CDF looks like an area that the new dawn administration will need to tightly manage to ensure that it delivers especially for the rural constituencies. Raising it from K1.6milllion which his predecessor left it at to initially K25 million was already a big jump, taking it to K56 million would be yet another milestone…