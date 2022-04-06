By Miles Sampa

CDF under siege by Councils Countrywide.

As way of update to Matero residents on our roads big potholes. My office and the 2022 CDF committee have played our part by recommending that the 2021 CDF amount of K1.5M in the account be utilized to mend potholes in various roads that includes Zingalume road, Zamleather, Chocolate corner, Salima, Nelson Mandela etc

It’s 6 weeks since we made that recommendation and same was agreed to by the Ministry of Local Government.

The Council..kaya is still doing what. No action on the ground.

As I debated in Parliament on the last adjournment day…

“ The well intended CDF increments and release of funds will get nowhere if the ‘trickery’ and deliberate Red tape at Councils is not dealt with. “

Posted for records and review end of June and end of December 2022.

MBS06.04.2022