CEASEFIRE: Miles Sampa Tells Opposition Leader Sean Tembo & Chitambala Mwewa To Bury Hatchet

He writes ✍️

SET Vs SML

Sunday 6th November, 2022

Opposition Leader Sean Tembo (SET) and Businessman /community civic acttivist Ba Chitambala Mwewa (SML) need to cease fire on their social media feud.

Not sure what it’s all about or concerned on who is wrong or right but seen online that its heading towards red lights or about to get out of hand (if not already).

They remind me of the USA rap-stars feud of the 90s between the East and West coasts. Tupac vs Biggie Small. Puff Daddy Vs Snoop etc etc.

It all started via jokes or diss (amafuling) song lyrics on each other but quickly escalated to extreme regrettable levels.

I have known and associated (still do) with both in various circumstances in the past and more so as Mayor. The two are extremely intelligent but also extremely fearless. That’s the problem in itself I think.

They also have huge individual social media following and are big influencers in their own rights.

There is always a way to resolve conflicts and it’s not like they competitors in their fields.

Have no rights but ‘ I…Miles Bwalya Sampa’ hereby apeal to both of them to find a common ground to end their feud. More so for the sake of the young ones that look up to them. Sooner their followers may start engaging in similar belittling of each other and it’s not guaranteed that it will always end well.

It’s ok to agree to disagree on a topic and move on.

I humbly submit for their kind consideration.

Zikomo🙏🏾 & goodnight

MBS06.11.2022