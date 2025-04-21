Cecilia Molokwane suspended by World Netball amid governance probe



World Netball has suspended Cecilia Molokwane, president of Netball South Africa (NSA) and Africa Netball, over alleged breaches of governance and conduct rules.



The suspension, announced on April 19, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the netball community, though specific details remain undisclosed pending an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.



Molokwane, who also serves on World Netball’s board, played a key role in elevating the Spar Proteas and bringing the 2023 Netball World Cup to Cape Town. However, her tenure has also faced controversy, including past allegations of mismanagement and the reinstatement of a coach previously accused of sexual misconduct issues.





World Netball has warned that NSA could face suspension if Molokwane continues in her role. In response, NSA has appointed its vice-president to step in temporarily, stating it is unaware of the precise charges and is in talks with the international body.



The suspension comes ahead of NSA elections, where Molokwane planned to seek a third term. With preparations underway for the 2024 FAST5 Netball World Series, the leadership crisis threatens to disrupt South Africa’s momentum on and off the court.