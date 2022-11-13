CEJ WELCOMES CLOSURE OF SERENJE MINE OPERATING AT BOARDING SCHOOL

The Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) has welcomed Government’s decision to shut down a large-scale manganese open pit mine operating within Muchinda Boarding Secondary School premises in Serenje.

The CEJ Communications Unit has revealed to Byta FM News in a statement that it is happy with Government’s quick response to the matter after having whistle blown the issue two weeks ago.

CEJ Head of Research Freeman Mubanga had echoed Government’s resolve on environmental sustainability by recalling the speech delivered by Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu.

This was during the 2022 Environmental Protection Dialogue (EPD) convened by CEJ under the theme ‘Strong Actions for Environmental Sustainability.

Mubanga has emphasized that the Stop Order issued by Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) at the mine was a clear demonstration that environmental protection issues are a top priority.

Mubanga has advanced that now that the mine near the school had been closed, there was a need for all other illegal mines to be shut down as well.

Last week, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency – ZEMA closed down an illegal manganese mine operating in the premises of Muchinda Primary School in Serenje District.

Acting ZEMA Director General Maxwell Nkoya stated that an assessment done by inspectors at the site found that the mine had no authority to embark on large-scale mining at the school.