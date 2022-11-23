CELEBRATING ATTACKS ON THE POLICE BY OPPOSITION SHOCKS COPPERBELT BUSINESSMAN

Copperbelt prominent businessman, Mellbin Simangolwa said he is shocked with what he has termed childish and unzambian behaviour by the opposition political parties who have taken to social media to express joy and celebration over the attack on police officers by traditional ‘Nyau dancers’ in Katete

“I was shocked at the childish display by the opposition. Any opposition political party is a government in waiting and any leader of the opposition is a commander-in-chief in waiting, so to see such people celebrating the attack on police officers who were on duty is extremely shocking and worrying at the same time. We have jokers who don’t even understand role of opposition” Said Simangolwa