“CELEBRATING MERIT, NOT TRIBALISM: A RESPONSE TO ZAMBIA WHISTLEBLOWER’S MISLEADING NARRATIVE”



By TIMMY



Zambia whistleblower’s article, “ETHNIC PRIDE OR A NEW LOW FOR THE COUNTRY?” is a deliberate attempt to create a divisive narrative around President Hichilema’s appointment of a Kaonde as Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary. However, there’s nothing tribal about this appointment. It’s simply a matter of recognizing and rewarding hard work and merit.





The Kaonde people have every right to thank the president for this appointment, especially considering that the previous PF government never recognized or appointed a Kaonde to a ministerial or permanent secretary position. This appreciation gesture is not about ethnic pride, but about acknowledging the president’s efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in his appointments.



In fact, ethnic pride is a positive feeling of being a member of one or more ethnic groups, and it doesn’t involve being arrogant, racist, or ethnocentric. The Kaonde people’s celebration of one of their own being appointed to a prominent position is an example to their pride in their culture and heritage.





Instead of trying to create a narrative of division, Zambia Whistleblower should focus on promoting unity and inclusivity. Zambians want unity, not division. Let’s celebrate merit and hard work, regardless of tribe or ethnicity.





I will aptly put it, “ZAMBIA WHISTLERBLEWER YOU JUST LOOK FOR TRIBE IN ANYTHING ..YOU HAVE TO MOVE ON!” Indeed, let’s move forward and focus on building a united and prosperous Zambia for all.



WAGON MEDIA