Celebrating the Contracting of Debt
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
In 2010, the IMF sent selected African countries to the international markets to acquire debts.
It was never our policy initiative.
They rated 12 countries including Zambia that they said had qualified to be lower middle-income countries.
The countries were said to be strong enough to obtain loans from the international markets and within a 10-year repayment period, it was predicted that these countries could pay back without much ado.
Like the Structural Adjustment Programmes of the 1990s, this is another experiment on African countries that has backfired!
Much of this debt was incurred through foreign currency denominated Eurobonds issued on international financial markets.
African governments piled up the debt without evaluating the exchange rate risks and the real costs of repaying the debts.
When Zambia contracted the first $750m Eurobond debt in 2012, transaction advisors, international bankers and our Ministry and BOZ officials celebrated the “achievement”!
We repeated the excitement with two more accumulation of the debt bringing the total debt to $3billion by 2016.
Today, playing blind and oblivious of the role the IMF played, we are back,looking up to the Fund, celebrating the solutions it intends to bring to our public debt and fiscal crisis, the very crisis the Fund helped create!
And the trouble and immorality is that the IMF never admits its complicity in these policy failures!
Seeking $1.4 billion in three (3)years from the Fund.
We can earn $1.3billion a year from our own mines. We can save $1.3billion we are spending on fuel and electricity subsidies.
We can plug leakages of funds, stop international travells, stop buying overpriced large government procurements.
But awe! We want the IMF.
Mwebantu, twapangwa shani?
The IMF did not force African governments to borrow from the markets neither did they dictate how it should be spent and so if PF borrowed the money and stole all the money that was borrowed, surely that cannot be the fault of the IMF.
So now that we have this problem of debt, unfortunately we have to find a way to manage the conundrum and Mwamba is here suggesting solutions which a government he was part of failed to implement in 10 years…..stop lying Mwamba that we can get all the money we want from the mines as soon we need it which is now to avoid economic collapse….Yes we can get that money but it take Time and meticulous implementation of deliberate win win policy and not chipante pante PF way if doing things with the endemic corruption and theft
We’re back to the starting point, not even to the starting point. We’re walking towards the starting point because of you, the PF government. And that includes You. You Miss managed the country. You stole and did all the rubbish that should not have been done by national leaders. And now you want to advise the new government. Please please I beg you. Keep quiet you are annoying many citizens. Because you were part of the PF nonsense and I saw you were a very excited one.
Ba Mwamba Bakalamba wandi, Chipani chenu chakongwele iyi kaloba yama Eurobonds nama loans ayengi from the Chinese, and where did you take these loans?. I recall at that time a Minister of Finance bragging that the country “has the capacity to repay the Eurobonds”. You messed up this country and you are the loudest mouths now! To use your phrase:”Mwebantu, mwapangwa shani?”
PF is responsible for this situation we find ourselves in. Decency demands that PF should be the last to advise the new administration, given that it lamentably failed to resolve the mess it had created when in power.
I dint know that Emmanuel Mwamba is so ignorant; he doesn’t know anything and yet he was our representative on the international scene. Even a pig can do better and it just confirms that there is no alternative to proper education – beyond that Journalism certificate Mwamba did 30 years ago to!
The reason why we are in this shit is because Zambia borrowed not to Invest but to steal. HH has been saying for years and Mwamba deliberately chooses not to listen. The PF, specifically, Alexander Chikwanda, Micheal Sata, Edgar Lungu, Chitotela, Chitalu Chilufya and Emmanuel Mwamba himself stole the money they borrowed, they didn’t invest it anywhere.
If we can easily save $1.3 billion instead of borrowing, then why didn’t PF save it? Hos party was in power for 7 years till August and had time to do it but they didn’t. In fact they tried borrowing from IMF but just failed. So what is this monkey saying?
Lastly, Mwamba tries to blame IMF for borrowing when they never told you to borrow and steal. It’s Alexander Chikwanda and Micheal Sata that went crazy and borrowed with intent to steal. It is obvious that stealing is the DNA of some people usually those who talk too much like him.
Mwamba and his PF government left Zambia to default on a debt interest payment. The PF regime didnot leave any viable options for the country to payback Zambia’s euro bond debt of $750 million due on 20th September 2022. In 2024, Zambia has to settle the second euro bond of $ 1 billion and then the third $ 1.25 billion euro bond has to be paid in three installments in July 2025, 2026 and 2027. Mwamba has no clue how and where the money to pay back is going to come from. The PF promised to establish a sinking fund but no such fund has been established to repay Eurobonds.
The problem at had is not acquiring debt but how to spend the money that was borrowed. Zambia’s problem was having people in high position who pose as big but had no ideas how to drive the country forward. Money borrowed even by Government should be put in productive ventures that create wealth so that the economy grows to pay back the money easily. Borrowing for consumption or political expediency has consequences. Our brothers in South East Asia borrowed but put the money into good use. That is the reason why their economies developed.
So Mr. Amb you have heard it for self.this is just a bit of what we the citizens of Zambia think about you and your PF party. Don’t think zambians are fools, we are watching if you want to hear more, you write your nosonso advise again. But do yourself a favour. SHUT UP. Like your fellow thieves have done. Ba kawalala. People are suffering because of you stupid idiots and you come start saying saying wee-wee waa. We fed you when you were in Ethiopia.stupid