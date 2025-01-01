CELEBRITIES INFLUENCING DRUG USE ON SOCIAL MEDIA – CTPD



CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is expressing concern over the continued abuse of drugs and alcohol on social media platforms by influential People in Society.





Speaking in an interview with the Monitor and Digest in Lusaka , CTPD Executive Director, Isaac Mwaipopo explains that, this has a ripple effect on the young people that follow them on their social media platforms.





He echoes that, this has a potential of raising a generation that will perceive the abuse of drugs and alcohol as normal.





Mr. Mwaipopo highlights that, there is need to create a law which will regulate people from abusing drugs on social media as this can became an alternative preventive measure to this detrimental vice damaging communities, society and the nation at large.