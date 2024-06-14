Singer Celine Dion has revealed that her children are afraid she’ll die amid her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

In a new interview with Australia’s “Sunrise,” Celine discussed her journey with the rare neurological disorder which causes painful spasms and muscle issues. She confessed it’s taken a major toll on her 3 children.

The singer said;

“My kids are scared because they lost their dad, and they’re wondering if I’m going to die. I don’t want to die, I don’t want to lie … I got scared. It can be life-threatening. What’s going to happen?”

Singer her parents are no longer alive, she has had to rely on support from her friends, including singer John Farnham.

The Canadian singer has been private about her health struggles until announcing her diagnosis in 2022. According to her, the children she had with her late husband René Angélil have had a front-row seat to her illness and it has left them terrified.