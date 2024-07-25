Celine Dion to earn a staggering $2million for her performance at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony

Canadian singer, Celine Dion is reportedly set to earn a staggering $2million for her performance at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday.

The legendary singer, 56, is said to be preparing to return to the stage for the first time since she revealed her 17-year-long battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Céline previously made a vow that she will return to the stage amid her suffering ‘even if she has to crawl’.

Now, it has been confirmed that the singer will make her comeback performance in the French city and will reportedly cash in the huge sum for singing one song.

A source has told TMZ that she is ‘getting ready to take the stage Friday’ and that she is ‘feeling fine’ despite her ongoing health battle.

In December 2022, Céline announced that she had been diagnosed with the syndrome, an extremely rare disorder that makes the muscles in the torso and limbs alternate between spasming and being rigid.