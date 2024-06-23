Cement Prices to Increase by K20 effective Monday 24th June, 2024

Cement prices to go up by 14%

Zambia’s biggest cement producer – Chilanga Cement, has confirmed that effective 25th June 2024, Cement prices will go up by an average of about 14 percent.

According to the Company Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager, Gift Danga, the increase has been driven by a rise in transportation and electricity costs, coupled with load shedding, which has significantly impacted our operational and production costs.

Responding to a query by the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, Danga said this decision to increase cement prices by about K20 is necessary to sustain business operations and ensure the continued provision of quality products to customers.

“We would like to inform and confirm to the public and our esteemed customers that Chilanga Cement Plc intends to increase the price of cement by an average of 14%, effective 25th June 2024.”

“This decision is necessary to sustain our business operations and ensure the continued provision of quality products to our valued customers.”

“The increase has been driven by a rise in transportation and electricity costs, coupled with load shedding, which has significantly impacted our operational and production costs.”

Chilanga Cement Plc has been operational in Zambia for over 74 years, with more than 4000 local shareholders and a wide footprint of projects and distribution outlets across the country.

The company collaborates with local transporters and contractors, employing more than 1500 people directly and indirectly, thereby impacting over 8000 families who benefit from activities related to our business.

“As the country’s leader in cement manufacturing, we remain committed to providing quality and affordable building materials to all Zambians and the regional market. We take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and look forward to maintaining a strong business relationship.” He added.

