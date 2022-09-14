CENSUS PERIOD EXTENDED.

By Flavior Kanungo

The Government has reserved Thursday 15th September, 2022 to Wednesday 21st September 2022 for the MOP-UP exercise by the Zambia Statistics Agency.

The overall objective of a MOP-UP is to allow for call-backs to areas and households that were not fully enumerated in the 2022 Census of Population and Housing which commenced on 18th August 2022 and is expected to come to an end today, Wednesday 14th September 2022.

In a statement issued by Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane,

all Citizens in areas and households where

enumeration may not have been completed have been implored to make themselves available and fully cooperate with the enumerators so that the exercise can be brought to a conclusive end.

The 2022 Census of Population and Housing

is being conducted in accordance with Statutory Instrument Number 92, Issued on 31st December 2021.