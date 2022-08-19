Census starts with first family

The 2022 National Census for Population and Housing has started with the first family of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and first lady MUTINTA HICHILEMA being among the first to be counted.

CHRISTINE KAYAMBA, a 29 year old Teacher of English employed by the Zambia Statistics Agency -ZAMSTATS- as an enumerator counted the first family.

And ZAMSTATS Interim Statistician General MULENGA MUSEPA who led the team of enumerators which included officials from the United Nations Population Fund -UNFPA- says census data will be collected electronically.

Mr. MUSEPA said the electronic collection of data will enhance efficiency and reduce on expenditure.

The same team is this afternoon expected to count the second family of Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO.

And Lusaka Province Principal Census Officer ROBERT KAMALATA who is also Provincial Permanent Secretary said counting has already started in Lusaka.

Source: ZNBC