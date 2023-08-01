Central African Republic awaits outcome of referendum to end term limits

Voters in the Central African Republic are awaiting the results of a constitutional referendum which President Faustin-Archange Touadera hopes will end term limits.

The opposition boycotted the process which concluded with the voting on Sunday, describing it as illegal.

President Touadera, who is in his final term in office, may be able to run for a third term if the referendum gets enough yes votes.

Supporters of Mr Touadera – who is backed by the Russian Wagner group – believe the proposed changes will help achieve stability and development in the country.

But the opposition argues that it will help him secure his grip on power and become a president for life.

If passed, the new constitution would also increase presidential terms from five to seven years.

In addition, it will ban dual citizens from running for presidency, create the role of a vice-president and scrap the senate.

The referendum results are expected within a week and the constitutional court will have to adopt it 21 days later.