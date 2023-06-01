Central African Republic President Touadéra plans constitutional referendum to extend term limits



President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic has announced plans to hold a constitutional referendum in July, potentially allowing him to seek re-election in 2025.

The decision comes after consultations with the Speaker of the National Assembly and the president of the constitutional court.

President Touadéra believes that the current constitution could hinder the country’s development and aims to address this through a referendum. However, opposition parties argue that removing term limits would favour Touadéra, enabling him to run for a third term.

The president was first elected in 2016, following a civil war, and was re-elected in 2020 amid allegations of electoral irregularities.

The referendum is expected to be a crucial step in shaping the country’s political future.