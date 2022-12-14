CENTRAL BANK CONTINUES TO INTERVENE IN STABILIZING THE KWACHA

First National Bank-FNB has noted that the kwacha’s easing trend continued in Monday’s session, easing from an opening mid-level of K17.41 to close at K17.42.

In their Daily Market Update, the Bank notes that while the marketplace activity was voluminous and skewed towards the demand side, the Central Bank provided the much needed liquidity to meet part of the ever-growing demand pipeline.

Meanwhile, the Rand has continued on an unstable trajectory against the US dollar, weakening and strengthening in short intervals.

They note that in Monday’s session, the rand eased against the dollar, which in turn saw it weaken against the kwacha at the rate of K1.00036 and closed at K0.9977.

The bank does says they do not expect to see any significant change in the current market dynamics, with a bias towards easing. Resistance remains at 18.00.