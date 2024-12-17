CENTRAL COMMITTEE WILL SPONSOR LUNGU TO RE-CONTEST PF PRESIDENCY – LUBINDA





PATRIOTIC Front faction Vice-President Given Lubinda has disclosed that the Central Committee has agreed to sponsor former president Edgar Lungu to re-contest his position as PF President at the next convention.





And Lubinda says a president who celebrates a judgement is an interested party, reiterating that President Hakainde Hichilema was a beneficiary of the ConCourt judgement which barred Lungu from contesting future presidential elections.





Meanwhile, Lubinda says the UPND is now picking pieces of bill 10 attempting to amend the Constitution. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Sunday, Lubinda disclosed that former president Edgar Lungu would hold the PF presidency until May 2026, or sooner if the party decided to hold a convention.



News Diggers